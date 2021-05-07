Insider Selling: Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Sells 22,328 Shares of Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07).

On Thursday, April 29th, Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of Grafton Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

Shares of Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,902. Grafton Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,260 ($16.46). The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,074.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 934.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50.

GFTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

