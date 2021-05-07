Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $31.97. 719,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 178,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Green Plains by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

