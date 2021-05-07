Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.97. 719,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $254,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

