Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) VP Sells 2,257 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $80.61. 1,037,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,353. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

