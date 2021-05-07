Insider Selling: IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells 2,165 Shares of Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. 367,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $235.76.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
