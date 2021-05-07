Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) EVP Sells 610 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of LYB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,047. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,026,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.84.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
