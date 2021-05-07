Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) EVP Sells 610 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,047. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,026,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.84.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

