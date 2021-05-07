Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CFO Sells 3,022 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $560,460.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70.

On Wednesday, April 7th, John Trizzino sold 191 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $34,003.73.

On Monday, April 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total transaction of $574,292.10.

On Tuesday, March 9th, John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10.

On Friday, March 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $493,812.66.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day moving average is $164.90. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

