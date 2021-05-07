Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after buying an additional 756,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

