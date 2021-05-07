Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells 131 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $9.02 on Friday, reaching $587.98. The stock had a trading volume of 341,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $589.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BOKF NA lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.31.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.