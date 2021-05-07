Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$445,670,408.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Alain Bédard acquired 600 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$90.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,558.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00.

TSE TFII traded up C$0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$107.51. 197,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$109.42.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.63.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

