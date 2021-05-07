Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$445,670,408.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Alain Bédard acquired 600 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$90.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,558.00.
- On Thursday, March 18th, Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00.
- On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00.
TSE TFII traded up C$0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$107.51. 197,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$109.42.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
