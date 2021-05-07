Insider Selling: The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FLIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $532.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

