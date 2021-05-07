Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells 7,555 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.
NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $27.08. 58,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
