Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells 7,555 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.

NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $27.08. 58,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.