Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Sells 9,191 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,597,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,957,398. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

