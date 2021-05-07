Insider Selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. 649,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,453. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

