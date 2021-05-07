Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 2,187 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74.

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 443,430 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

