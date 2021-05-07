Insights Network Hits Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $76,771.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,025,576 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

