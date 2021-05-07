Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

INSM opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

