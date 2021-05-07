Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) released its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP stock traded down $10.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.57. The company had a trading volume of 845,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

