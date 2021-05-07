Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $296.00 to $285.00. The stock had previously closed at $253.16, but opened at $240.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Insulet shares last traded at $242.37, with a volume of 5,670 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 575.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.