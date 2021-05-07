Insureum Reaches Market Cap of $15.60 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and $1.54 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insureum has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00775001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,093.52 or 0.08871629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.