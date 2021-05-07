Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 397,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

