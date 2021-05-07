Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NTLA opened at $66.48 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,103,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,110,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,373 shares of company stock valued at $52,555,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

