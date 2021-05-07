Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $71.99. Approximately 7,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,561,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.48.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 770,373 shares of company stock worth $52,555,951. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $16,483,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4,658.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 285,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after buying an additional 279,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

