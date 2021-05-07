Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Trading Up 9.7%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)’s stock price was up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 493,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 707,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.
About Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)
Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.
