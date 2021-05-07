Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Trading Up 9.7%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)’s stock price was up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 493,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 707,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Intelsat alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.74). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intelsat S.A. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.