Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Announces Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ICPT stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 1,862,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,960. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research firms have commented on ICPT. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

