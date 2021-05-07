Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

ICPT stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

