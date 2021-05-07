Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.18. 37,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.