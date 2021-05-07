InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,816.73

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,816.73 ($62.93) and traded as high as GBX 5,124 ($66.95). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,116 ($66.84), with a volume of 376,150 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,046.15 ($52.86).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,092.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,816.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.48.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

