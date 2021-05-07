Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ TILE traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,811. The company has a market capitalization of $853.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

