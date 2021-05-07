InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.72

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.