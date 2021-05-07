Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.68) per share for the year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ITCI opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

