Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Reduced by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $842.46 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $501.13 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $787.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

