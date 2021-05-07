Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Trading Up 1%

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $73.07. Approximately 404,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 644% from the average daily volume of 54,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.