Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,879,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.