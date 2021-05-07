Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,931 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

