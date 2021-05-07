Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Decreased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $16,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,110,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,228,000 after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

