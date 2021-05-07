Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Down 1.3%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.10. Approximately 7,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 17,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVQ.U. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesque from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Invesque from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

