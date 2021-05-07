Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 7th (ABI, ADNT, ADPT, AEL, AF, AGS, AHCO, ALB, AMH, APPN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 7th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €4.35 ($5.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.60 ($4.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $117.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $77.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $205.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $158.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $68.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $198.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $158.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $141.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $91.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $168.00 to $198.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $43.00 to $50.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $202.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $8.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $30.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €238.00 ($280.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $69.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €296.00 ($348.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €241.00 ($283.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €240.00 ($282.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $105.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $320.00 to $300.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $296.00 to $285.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $164.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $120.00 to $114.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €585.00 ($688.24) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $477.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $657.00 to $641.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $400.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $518.00 to $460.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $122.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $15.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $430.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $102.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €10.60 ($12.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €8.80 ($10.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $326.00 to $392.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $825.00 to $890.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

