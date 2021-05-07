Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Acies Acquisition (ACAC)

Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ: ACAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – Acies Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Acies Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Acies Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Acies Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Acies Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Get Acies Acquisition Corp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.