Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Danaos (DAC)

Danaos (NYSE: DAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Danaos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Danaos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Danaos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Danaos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Danaos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. "

3/29/2021 – Danaos is now covered by analysts at Fearnley Fonds. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Danaos had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DAC opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

