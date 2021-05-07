Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/3/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.90 ($11.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.47 ($5.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.45 ($6.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.45 ($6.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.10 ($11.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR LHA traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €10.93 ($12.86). 2,457,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of -1.10. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.94 and its 200 day moving average is €10.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

