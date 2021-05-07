Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

