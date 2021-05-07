Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Trading Down 18.2%

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) shares dropped 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iochpe-Maxion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $406.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

