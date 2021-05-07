Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at UBS Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.
IONS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.
Shares of IONS stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.