Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at UBS Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.