IOST Trading Up 12.5% This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $966.82 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00086654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00079371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.74 or 0.00796111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00102304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,099.57 or 0.08830763 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

