IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 204.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.71% of IPG Photonics worth $79,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average is $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.