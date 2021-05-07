iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) Stock Price Down 3.5%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

About iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

