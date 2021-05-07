Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.93. 902,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,975. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,579,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,295 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.