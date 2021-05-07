IRISnet Hits Market Cap of $180.58 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $180.58 million and $26.96 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00262034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.23 or 0.01119532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.00754955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,567.97 or 1.00041289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,016,601,618 coins and its circulating supply is 999,918,341 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

