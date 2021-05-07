Iron Mountain Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:IRM opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

